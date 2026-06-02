ICE protest arrest takes darker turn as accused NJ agitator’s past comes to light

⚠️ A Madison man charged with assaulting ICE agents was previously convicted in Pennsylvania.

➡️ Federal prosecutors say he kicked and bit officers during a May 28 protest at Delaney Hall.

🔴 Court records show Brendan Geier received probation in a 2019 child exploitation materials case.

NEWARK — A New Jersey man charged with assaulting federal officers during a clash at Delaney Hall has previously been accused of sharing child sex abuse materials.

Brendan John Geier, 26, of Madison was arrested outside the ICE detention facility in Newark on May 28. The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey says he's charged with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury, which could land him in prison for decades. Geier is accused of biting and kicking federal agents.

Law enforcement officers detain a protester outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Law enforcement officers detain a protester outside Delaney Hall detention center Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Newark. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) loading...

Federal officials spotlight Delaney Hall protest arrest

On Sunday, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said that many protestors have complied with law enforcement, and that a group of agitators put others at risk.

But Trump administration officials have not hesitated to make an example of Geier. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and multiple federal agencies shared photos of bite marks on social media.

"We will not tolerate the vicious attacks on ICE officers we’ve seen in New Jersey the last few days. These riots are clearly not 'peaceful protests' as you can see from the photos of these horrific wounds," Blanche said on X.

Brendan Geier bite marks ICE agents show bite marks from injuries they sustained at a Delaney Hall protest on May 28, 2026. (@DAGToddBlanche via X) loading...

Details of the man charged with biting ICE agents in Newark

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, protestors were blocking the road leading to and from the immigrant detention facility on May 28. Geier was among them. Around 10:30 p.m., ICE officers formed a line and moved to clear the road for vehicles.

Prosecutors said the demonstrators ignored commands to "move back," and that Geier lost his balance when ICE agents began to push toward them. According to prosecutors, Geier kicked one officer in the leg and, in response, got a swift hit from the agent's baton.

Two other ICE agents went to pick up Geier and remove him from the scene; federal prosecutors said that's when he bit their arms. The two officers who were bitten were treated at a nearby hospital, while EMTs treated the first agent at the scene.

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Brendan John Geier (Berks County District Attorney's Office) Brendan John Geier (Berks County District Attorney's Office) loading...

Court records show prior Pennsylvania conviction

Now, it's come to light that Brendan Geier has been arrested before. In 2019, Geier was charged in Pennsylvania with dissemination and possession of child pornography.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office said that Geier, a college student at the time, uploaded seven explicit images to Skype from his dorm room at Kutztown University. Investigators said a search of his laptop and iPhone found similar photos.

Geier later pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony. Court records show he was sentenced to two years of probation. He was also barred from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 and made to undergo sex offender evaluation and treatment, though he was not placed on the state sex offender registry.

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Geier has his own website, where he describes himself as a "lazy" pop culture enthusiast who spends countless hours in his room.

He was among the first of more than 80 protestors who now face criminal charges. Newark police said 61 protestors were arrested Sunday night alone, and federal prosecutors said another 21 individuals were arrested for assaulting officers. That's resulted in striking photos of the clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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