☑️ Newark will reduce its police presence at Delaney Hall

☑️ Three people were arrested Wednesday night

☑️ ICE highlighted arrests of suspects in New Jersey detained at Delaney Hall

NEWARK — Mayor Ras Baraka has done an about-face and reduced his city's police presence at Delaney Hall.

Things became tense Wednesday night as protesters surrounded the vehicles driving in and out of the ICE detention center's gate, chanting "shame" and trying to engage officers in debate over issues inside. Three people were arrested, including one on charges of setting a dumpster on fire. State Police are providing backup.

Baraka said that as increased tensions led to "unnecessary confrontation" with state troopers, the city stepped in and successfully brought calm “without the use of force, tear gas or aggressive policing." However, the mayor said that it is not the city’s job to secure a private facility and will decrease its presence to focus instead on traffic management and public safety starting Friday.

"We have made it clear to the GEO Group, who has its own private security firm, that securing their facility is their responsibility, not the city's," Baraka said. "Our intention was never to protect Delaney Hall or HSI but to bring calm."

ICE pushes back against criticism

Live video from Thursday night shows a smaller presence of less confrontational protesters who stayed on their side of Doremus Avenue. One even broke into a jig to the Benny Hill Show theme.

ICE said several arrests were made in New Jersey Thursday, including a child predator and a man wanted for aggravated robbery in an effort to show the importance of Delaney Hall. It was also a chance to take another swipe at New Jersey politicians who continue to talk about horrific conditions at the 1,000-bed center.

“Sanctuary politicians should be thanking the brave men and women of ICE, and cooperating with them to get CRIMINALS out of their communities. We will not let rioters or sanctuary politicians slow down ICE from getting murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and other violent criminals out of our country,” acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

The agency did not disclose the specific locations were the arrests were made.

ICE makes arrests in New Jersey Thurs., June 4, 2026 ICE makes arrests in New Jersey Thurs., June 4, 2026 (ICE) loading...

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