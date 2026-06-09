☑️Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was unable to meet detainees during a visit Monday

☑️DHS Secretary Mullin said Gov. Sherrill knew she could not speak with detainees

☑️Sherrill said the lack of access raises concerns about conditions at Delaney Hall.

NEWARK – Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that Gov. Mikie Sherrill knew she would not be able to speak with detainees at Delaney Hall during her visit on Monday.

Sherrill visited the ICE detention facility in Newark and lamented that she was not allowed to "meet or speak directly with the detainees," which made her concerned about the "real conditions" and the treatment of those being held.

In a post on his X account, Mullin said he “personally granted” her access for a tour on Monday in “an act of good faith.”

“You were told BEFORE you went in you would not have the ability to speak to detainees. This is a federal facility, Governor. You are NOT federally elected," Mullin wrote, accusing her of trying to turn "to turn Delaney Hall into a political football for the radical left."

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Check your own backyard

Mullin again brought attention to the condition of New Jersey prisons and listed “untreated flooding, sewage and wastewater sewage” at Northern State Prison, “filthy conditions” at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, including a rodent infestation, and “over 8,000 grievances are filed annually by inmates.”

Sherrill had not responded to Mullin as of early Tuesday.

Members of Congress, who have congressional oversight, are the only elected officials who must be granted access to Delaney Hall.

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