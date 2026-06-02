If you’re going out for the evening and getting an Uber, you have your usual checklist when getting out of the car.

Phone? Check ✔

Wallet? Check ✔

House keys? Check ✔

Jacket? Check ✔

But did you remember to be sure you had your breast milk? Apparently, not all passengers do.

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You won’t believe what people have forgotten in their Ubers

Uber recently revealed not only the cities that are notoriously forgetful when exiting the car, but also the strange things they left behind.

While the typical hubs like New York City, Miami, and Chicago were the most likely to have someone leave something behind, the Garden State made its way to the top ten list.

Newark skyline AP This April 10, 2018, file photo shows a part of the skyline in Newark (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Newark, NJ, is one of the most forgetful cities according to Uber

Newark was No. 10 on the rideshare app’s ranking of cities where you are most likely to find something abandoned in your backseat.

Even more interesting was what people left behind in a stranger’s car.

Just imagine being an Uber driver just trying to get through your night and you park at home only to find these were in your backseat.

Most 'unique' items left in Ubers

Dentures with 2 teeth Breast milk Human hair Donny Osmond group picture Ankle monitor 420 donuts George Washington hospital discharge papers Sack of marbles Oxygen tank Gold mouth grillz Brand new mini fridge One red bottom Louboutin heel Electrical Harness Live fish Mannequin Two Trees Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it $200.00 worth of Temu items Grass A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus A 75 gallon fish tank Pool stick in a case Fish loin for my restaurant 2 chrome exhaust tips Portable thermal printer Bald cap A dishwasher A respirator and a hard hat for work A wizard wand Welding helmet 2lb blue raspberry Gushers Shower pole Pair of partial teeth in a tissue Toboggan Police radio Coffee table Zayn Malik merch Handcuffs 2 wedding gowns Pelvis implants 20 pounds of duck sausage Package of live butterflies A propane tank Double door oven Hunting waders Child’s prosthetic eye Black stethoscope Meat slicer Kitchen faucet Sleep apnea machine

A little more common than those items, these were the most popular things that were left behind last year:

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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