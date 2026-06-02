This NJ city is guilty of leaving crazy items in Uber rides

This NJ city is guilty of leaving crazy items in Uber rides

Created using Canva (Townsquare Media)

If you’re going out for the evening and getting an Uber, you have your usual checklist when getting out of the car.

Phone? Check ✔
Wallet? Check ✔
House keys? Check ✔
Jacket? Check ✔

But did you remember to be sure you had your breast milk? Apparently, not all passengers do.

George Walker IV | ASSOCIATED PRESS
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You won’t believe what people have forgotten in their Ubers

Uber recently revealed not only the cities that are notoriously forgetful when exiting the car, but also the strange things they left behind.

While the typical hubs like New York City, Miami, and Chicago were the most likely to have someone leave something behind, the Garden State made its way to the top ten list.

This April 10, 2018, file photo shows a part of the skyline in Newark (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Newark, NJ, is one of the most forgetful cities according to Uber

Newark was No. 10 on the rideshare app’s ranking of cities where you are most likely to find something abandoned in your backseat.

Even more interesting was what people left behind in a stranger’s car.

Just imagine being an Uber driver just trying to get through your night and you park at home only to find these were in your backseat.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash
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Most 'unique' items left in Ubers

  1. Dentures with 2 teeth
  2. Breast milk
  3. Human hair
  4. Donny Osmond group picture
  5. Ankle monitor
  6. 420 donuts
  7. George Washington hospital discharge papers
  8. Sack of marbles
  9. Oxygen tank
  10. Gold mouth grillz
  11. Brand new mini fridge
  12. One red bottom Louboutin heel
  13. Electrical Harness
  14. Live fish
  15. Mannequin
  16. Two Trees
  17. Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it
  18. $200.00 worth of Temu items
  19. Grass
  20. A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus
  21. A 75 gallon fish tank
  22. Pool stick in a case
  23. Fish loin for my restaurant
  24. 2 chrome exhaust tips
  25. Portable thermal printer
  26. Bald cap
  27. A dishwasher
  28. A respirator and a hard hat for work
  29. A wizard wand
  30. Welding helmet
  31. 2lb blue raspberry Gushers
  32. Shower pole
  33. Pair of partial teeth in a tissue
  34. Toboggan
  35. Police radio
  36. Coffee table
  37. Zayn Malik merch
  38. Handcuffs
  39. 2 wedding gowns
  40. Pelvis implants
  41. 20 pounds of duck sausage
  42. Package of live butterflies
  43. A propane tank
  44. Double door oven
  45. Hunting waders
  46. Child’s prosthetic eye
  47. Black stethoscope
  48. Meat slicer
  49. Kitchen faucet
  50. Sleep apnea machine

A little more common than those items, these were the most popular things that were left behind last year:

Most Commonly Forgotten Items in Ubers in 2025

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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Filed Under: Newark
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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