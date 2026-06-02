No, no, this won’t be anything too risqué, so get your mind out of the gutter. But do get your mind in the bathroom for this question.

First, allow me to explain how this dirty concept came up….

It’s just not the afternoon drive show on New Jersey 101.5 if there isn’t a healthy debate.

On Monday, we started the week off wondering what most New Jerseyans do in the bathroom.

No, not what you’re thinking; we know the gist of what you guys are doing in there, but we got a little more specific with questions like “do you linger and look at your phone or just get out of there?” or “how frequently do you use mouthwash?”

One question that gave my co-host, Jeff Deminski, pause was the question of, “Have you ever had a shower beer?”

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What is a shower beer?

I thought it was obvious; hasn’t everyone had a "shower beer?" He didn’t seem to think so.

I’m not saying it’s something that’s done every time you shower, but there are certain occasions that could call for one.

Perhaps when you were young, in college, and getting ready to go out, you pregamed with one (of course, if you weren’t going to be the one driving).

Or at the end of a long, hot day at work, you want to chill out while you clean off, so you twist off the cap of a cold brew to sip and scrub.

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Of course, done in moderation. No one is condoning constantly drinking while in the shower.

While some people who called into the show had heard of the concept, others seemed appalled.

All I’ll say is: Don’t knock it ’til you try it.

Cheers!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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