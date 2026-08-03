⬛Some of the closest parking spots at Willowbrook Mall now require shoppers to pay, sparking mixed reactions.

⬛ Preferred Paid Parking costs $2.45 for the first hour, with additional hourly fees, while free parking remains available farther away.

️ ⬛ Some shoppers call the fee convenient, while others say it's unfair as New Jersey families continue to feel financial pressure.

WAYNE — There’s a new parking option at one of New Jersey’s biggest malls that is sitting well with some shoppers, but not with others.

Willowbrook Mall introduces paid preferred parking in Wayne

If shoppers choose to park closest to the entrances at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, they are now considered “Preferred Paid Parking” spots, CBS New York reports.

Those spots will cost shoppers $2.45 for the first hour and $2 per hour after that.

If customers don’t mind walking, there are plenty of free parking spots available in the lots.

According to signs posted, 10% of Willowbrook Mall’s net proceeds from each Preferred Paid Parking payment will be donated to Child Focus, Inc., CBS News New York reported.

The organization is dedicated to recruiting trained volunteers to support children at risk of abuse and neglect.

New Jersey shoppers split over paying for convenience

Some shoppers who spoke to CBS New York say they don’t mind the extra cost to park close to the mall because it’s worth the convenience.

However, others don’t like it.

“It’s ridiculous. Why should I have to pay to park? I’m going to use all the services in this mall, and they want me to pay more to park there? It’s ridiculous,” one shopper told CBS New York.

Rising costs fuel frustration over mall parking fees

Others say it’s not fair to ask people to pay extra in this economy.

Another shopper was looking for a compromise, telling CBS New York that if they’re going to keep the preferred paid parking spaces, at least lower the cost a little bit around the holidays so shoppers don’t feel squeezed.

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