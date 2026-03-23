New Jersey’s real estate market for years now has been a roller coaster with no end in sight. For buyers, it’s been a screamfest terror ride. The sellers are the ones giggling like fearless 8-year-olds.

Sure, it’s had some ups and downs and some interest rate changes, but for the most part, it has been good to be a seller for quite some time.

Even among sellers, though, some have it better than others. NJ.com reported on a data study from realtor.com that of 99 hottest real estate markets in the country, where homes are going for top dollar, well over a quarter of them are right here in New Jersey.

Scroll through these top 10 towns in the Garden State where homes are getting some of the biggest offers and see if you live in one. Even if you weren’t thinking of selling, this could make you wonder.

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First, I was surprised to see what a hot market a town is where I used to live. The tiny town with so many historic buildings in Hunterdon County has a median listing price of $642,450.

A Monmouth County town that had the sad distinction of losing the most New Jerseyans to the 9/11 attacks, home sellers in Middletown are scoring big. The town’s median listing price is $645,000.

Our first town in the top 10 to be from Essex County, Nutley has a population around 30,000 and a real estate market that is red hot. Median list price here for a home is $669,975.

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Only 20 miles from New York City this Passaic County town is a hot real estate market with a median listing price of $686,661.

With a median list price of $691,500 this is a surprisingly hot real estate market. Mahwah is in Bergen County and one of Jersey’s northernmost towns.

Home to a former president, Grover Cleveland, this Essex County town is considered a suburb of Newark. Once named 3rd Best Place to Live in the state by NJ Monthly the median listing price for a home here is $729,500.

Another very hot market right now is this mostly-white, well-to-do Camden County town. I knew a family from here and they certainly ran in circles I did not. The median listing price is at $1,033,750. What’s it like to afford a home with not one but two commas in the price?

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I grew up not terribly far from here but in a very different universe. I came from a working-class neighborhood whereas Westfield is known for nicer things. A home here is listed at a median of $1,174,440. Westfield is in Union County.

Home to some famous people like late night host Stephen Colbert, this trendy Essex County town has homes going for a median list price of $1,332,000.

Chatham

This 220-year-old Morris County town is rare air. The median listing price for a home here is $1,743,750.