Long before the game and the money, before the studio lights, before the wars and breaking news banners, he was just a Jersey kid.

Brian Williams grew up in Middletown and was raised in a state that produces skeptics and cynics. Probably what you want in a journalist. But also raised in the kind of area that produces sharp storytellers.

That storytelling voice America came to trust night after night on NBC Nightly News was shaped long before it ever hit a teleprompter.

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And then came the fall.

A journalist never wants to become the story itself. By now, you know what happened or at least one version of it. Brian Williams’ career at NBC News unraveled in 2015 after he described on late-night shows as a guest events from the Iraq War that didn’t quite match reality.

Whether it was a “cloudy memory,” as he later suggested, or something more intentional has been debated ever since. Either way, the result was the same. Suspension. Exit. Reputation dented.

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To his credit, he didn’t disappear.

Williams resurfaced on MSNBC, grinding through late nights on “The 11th Hour,” rebuilding credibility piece by piece. It wasn’t the same spotlight, but it was a foothold. And in this business, that’s everything.

Now comes the twist nobody saw coming a decade ago. A comeback in a completely different lane.

Williams has landed a deal with Netflix for a new video podcast, “We’re Back! With Brian Williams,” where he’ll sit down for long-form conversations with major cultural figures. The format is looser, more personal, and a far cry from the tightly scripted world he once dominated.

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After nearly 40 years delivering the news in minutes, he now gets to take his time. And maybe that’s the point. Maybe it’s best. He’s always been a funnier guy when not in the rigid role of sitting behind a news anchor desk. Maybe this reinvention will be a good thing.

In New Jersey, we love a comeback. Even complicated ones.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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