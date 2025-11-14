🚨Woman wanted on multiple warrants violently resists arrest in a hotel parking lot, officials say

🚨Police say the struggle continued at HQ as she kicked and "spit wildly"

🚨Galaxistar Douglas now faces new assault and obstruction charges

WAYNE — A woman being taken into custody on outstanding warrants in the parking lot of a hotel bit an officer and spit at another as they struggled to take her into custody, officials said.

Wayne police said officers patrolling the parking lot at the Quality Inn on Route 46 noticed Galaxistar Douglas sitting in a parked Volkswagen. Recognizing her from a previous arrest, they ran a check and found several active warrants. Police say when Douglas was approached by the officers, she argued with them and said she would not allow them to arrest her, becoming more upset as they tried to calm her down.

When the officers tried to take Douglas into custody, she grabbed the steering wheel tightly and began kicking them. As they tried to cuff Douglas, police said she bit an officer in the arm and spit at the other. Once Douglas was at police headquarters, police said she continued to spit "wildly" and began screaming.

Charges filed after Wayne police confrontation

Police said she refused to leave her cell when officers tried to take her to an ambulance for a hospital evaluation, and it took several officers to move her.

Douglas was charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a governmental function, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement and two counts of aggravated assault.

She is being held at the Passaic County Jail.

