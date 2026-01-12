🔴 Gunfire sparks chaos at Willowbrook Mall as a massive fight sends shoppers fleeing

🔴 Seven suspects from Paterson arrested, including juveniles and a 62-year-old woman

🔴 New “inciting a public brawl” law plays a key role in charges

WAYNE — Police have announced seven arrests after a massive fight at a North Jersey mall that sent shoppers running for their lives.

At least one person fired a gun in the food court of the Willowbrook Mall on Dec. 30, 2025, according to Wayne police. Investigators found that the weapon used was a stolen handgun.

Wayne police described it as a "chaotic scene." Video posted on social media showed police swarming the mall around 7 p.m. as the building was evacuated. NJ Transit trains to the mall were delayed and people were advised to avoid the area.

Get our free mobile app

Two young adults and one juvenile were arrested at the mall that night, thanks to a witness and surveillance footage. On Friday, police arrested four more people, including a 62-year-old woman. All seven suspects are from Paterson.

Of the seven people arrested, six are charged with inciting a public brawl. The new fourth-degree crime, created last year in response to similar fights, carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

Willowbrook Mall in Wayne (Google Maps) Willowbrook Mall in Wayne (Google Maps) loading...

Who was charged in the Willowbrook Mall fight

Kayson McCaskill, 18 — Charged with inciting a public brawl, simple assault, riot involving a firearm, risking widespread injury, unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, possession of a large capacity magazine, underage possession of a handgun, and community gun.

Unidentified juvenile, 17 — Charged with riot involving a firearm, simple assault, inciting a public brawl, risking widespread injury, evidence tampering, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Kayson N. McCaskill (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) Kayson N. McCaskill (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Wilhelmina Kelson, 62 — Charged with hindering apprehension.

Unidentified juvenile, 17 — Charged with inciting a public brawl, riot involving a firearm, simple assault, terroristic threats, risking widespread injury, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, underage possession of a handgun, and community gun.

Wilhelmina Kelson (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) Wilhelmina Kelson (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Ashir Walker, 18 — Charged with inciting a public brawl, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Kashjeme Powell, 18 — Charged with inciting a public brawl, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Unidentified juvenile, 17 — Charged with inciting a public brawl, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Ashir Walker (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) Ashir Walker (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Kashjeme Powell (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) Kashjeme Powell (Wayne Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman