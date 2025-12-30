🚓 Willowbrook Mall evacuated: Police cleared shoppers and workers after reports of shots fired in Wayne

📱 Rumors spread fast: Social media posts fueled confusion before authorities confirmed a police investigation

🚌 Transit disrupted: NJ Transit buses faced delays as officers flooded the scene

WAYNE — Shoppers and workers were evacuated from one of Passaic County's malls on Tuesday evening as township police said they were investigating "reports of shots fired."

The exact nature of the situation was not immediately clear, but there were no reported injuries, police later said.

Wayne Police Department confirmed a large presence investigating an incident at Willowbrook Mall in a Facebook post at 8 p.m., adding that the situation was stable with numerous officers on scene.

"We ask that everyone avoid Willowbrook Mall at this time," Wayne police said.

Willowbrook Mall in Wayne was evacuated on Dec. 30, 2025 over reports of shots fired (Google Maps)

About 20 minutes earlier, social media was buzzing with unconfirmed rumors about just what was happening at the mall.

"Something going down at Willowbrook tonight in Wayne. More police than I’ve ever seen, blocking the entrances."

At 7:40 p.m., New Jersey Transit bus service to and from Willowbrook Mall was "subject to up to 15-minute delays due to police activity at the mall."

Wayne Township Police said around 7 p.m., officers received reports that shots had been fired in the food court area of Willowbrook Mall.

The immediate response involved municipal and other law enforcement agencies.

"It was determined that some form of physical altercation resulted in a shot being fired. Officers found no apparent victims however, subjects were detained for investigation," police said in a written release sent to New Jersey 101.5.

Before the announcement by police, there was a flurry of social media posts spreading alarming but unconfirmed information.

Requests for comment from State Police and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office were not immediately answered on Tuesday night.

