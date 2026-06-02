Last week, I wrote about how Regal Cinemas is launching its Summer Movie Express promotion. And now apparently there’s an all-out price war happening among Jersey movie theater chains.

First, AMC Theatres announced that it would be offering $3 movie tickets at select showtimes during the week as part of its “Summer Movie Camp" series.

Their deal doesn’t begin until June 22 and goes on until Aug. 12. These are all family-friendly showings with titles like “How To Train Your Dragon,” “The Spongebob Movie: The Search for Squarepants,” “The Lego Movie” and more. Learn more here.

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Next came the Regal Cinemas deal for family-friendly showings at just $1. Their deal runs June 1 through Aug. 13 and is promoted as a way to beat the heat with an air-conditioned movie theater.

Their movies include “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “The Wild Robot,” “Despicable Me 4,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 3." You get snack deals too. Details here.

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Now it’s come out that Cinemark is joining what feels like a price war with $1.75 tickets to family-friendly films. Theirs is called the “Summer Movie Clubhouse” deal and runs June 1 through August 6.

While their deal only shows movies Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., individual locations may well have other days and showtimes. We know “A Minecraft Movie,” “Shrek Forever After,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” are among the movies to be shown.

However it came about, we appreciate it. Lord knows, with beach fees having gone up and gasoline being over $4 per gallon, we could use savings somewhere this summer.

Movies With Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Scores You might be shocked by the scores that these movies got from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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