New Jersey UFO update – a busy eight weeks in our skies
Have you ever seen a UFO in the skies over New Jersey? Many state residents believe they have, and there have been several reports in the past eight weeks.
A Busy Eight Weeks In The Skies Over New Jersey
There is a website where many people across the country go to report their eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings. It's called the National UFO Reporting Center.
That is the place I checked to see if there has been any odd activity in the skies over New Jersey recently, and I was surprised by what I found.
We saw this giant sphere flying horizontal. It looked like a massive eclipse shape with a orange glow type light. Pleasantville
That's just one of over a dozen sightings reported from residents of our state since the beginning of August, and some of them might make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.
Strange Things In The Skies Over New Jersey
For the sake of full disclosure, I am a UFO believer, and while many sightings can be explained, I think many of them may be something from somewhere else.
Read More: Data Says You Won't Be Abducted By An Alien In New Jersey
So, when I read these first-hand accounts, I consider all of them with an open mind, and some are compelling.
Mist/ fog in sky with big light in front. 2 lights inside fog. Front one got brighter. Fog changed shape as time went. Ewing
I don't think we can blame all of the sightings on SpaceX or a local airport. Don't you think there's a chance something is going on in our skies that we don't know about?
More UFO Sightings Over New Jersey
Have you ever seen something in the sky that you couldn't explain? If you did, would you have the courage to report it?
I saw in my front windshield a cigar shaped white object following a plane and within 4-5 minutes it vanished but I could see the plane. Winslow Township
These people did, and I find it so intriguing. Maybe it's nothing. But, imagine if it's not.
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt