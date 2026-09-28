Have you ever seen a UFO in the skies over New Jersey? Many state residents believe they have, and there have been several reports in the past eight weeks.

A Busy Eight Weeks In The Skies Over New Jersey

There is a website where many people across the country go to report their eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings. It's called the National UFO Reporting Center.

Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

That is the place I checked to see if there has been any odd activity in the skies over New Jersey recently, and I was surprised by what I found.

We saw this giant sphere flying horizontal. It looked like a massive eclipse shape with a orange glow type light. Pleasantville

That's just one of over a dozen sightings reported from residents of our state since the beginning of August, and some of them might make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

Strange Things In The Skies Over New Jersey

For the sake of full disclosure, I am a UFO believer, and while many sightings can be explained, I think many of them may be something from somewhere else.

Read More: Data Says You Won't Be Abducted By An Alien In New Jersey

Photo by Vincentiu Solomon on Unsplash Photo by Vincentiu Solomon on Unsplash

So, when I read these first-hand accounts, I consider all of them with an open mind, and some are compelling.

Mist/ fog in sky with big light in front. 2 lights inside fog. Front one got brighter. Fog changed shape as time went. Ewing

I don't think we can blame all of the sightings on SpaceX or a local airport. Don't you think there's a chance something is going on in our skies that we don't know about?

More UFO Sightings Over New Jersey

Have you ever seen something in the sky that you couldn't explain? If you did, would you have the courage to report it?

I saw in my front windshield a cigar shaped white object following a plane and within 4-5 minutes it vanished but I could see the plane. Winslow Township

These people did, and I find it so intriguing. Maybe it's nothing. But, imagine if it's not.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander