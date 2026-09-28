We’ve all heard a career in healthcare can be rewarding and provides steady work.

We also know it has to be frustrating dealing with insurance companies and stressful dealing with administrative mandates.

My daughter may be heading into a healthcare career. She’s currently serving a four -year stint in the U.S. Coast Guard, and after already seeing more than her share of action including taking down drug runners, she’s now stationed in California and learning emergency medicine.

If she does eventually parlay that training into a healthcare career, I will obviously be proud.

Should she find her way back to New Jersey to do so, she’ll have plenty of fine places to seek employment.

(Cooper Health System via Google Maps) NJ healthcare systems - Cooper Health System via Google Maps

Eight New Jersey employers made the list

Forbes just put out a list of America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. These were the best places across the country when it comes to working conditions, wages, career advancement, etcetera.

The survey included 30,000 healthcare professionals. Of the best 250 employers in the country, eight are here in New Jersey.

Not only that, four made the top 100, and one, Cooper University Health Care, made the top 20.

The NJ systems that made the ranking are:

▪️ Cooper University Health Care (No. 18)

▪️ University Hospital Newark (No. 79)

▪️ Capital Health (No. 94)

Valley Health System in Paramus (Google Maps) NJ healthcare systems - Valley health System Google Maps



▪️ Valley Health System (No. 98)

▪️ BAYADA Home Health Care (No. 132)

▪️ Inspira Health (No. 182)

▪️ Virtua (No. 201)

▪️ St. Joseph’s Healthcare System (No. 248)

It’s a stressful career whether you’re a doctor, nurse, technician, or office worker.

A quality employer can help. If you’d like to see the full nationwide report read it here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt