Last night I dreamed I was out to brunch with my family.

We were dressed like it's 2026. Polo shirts. Jeans. Comfortable.

Then, around 1 p.m., everything changed. The brunch crowd drained out, and the Sunday dinner crowd walked in.

The room was pure 1970s. Dark wood paneling, dark woodwork, no real windows, chandeliers doing all the lighting. The music changed too.

In radio, we called it "beautiful music." Everyone else called it elevator music: orchestral versions of pop and rock hits, strings where the guitars used to be. I wonder if anyone under 50 even knows what that is anymore.

And the people coming in for dinner were dressed for it. Women in dresses. Men in suits and ties. If you've ever watched old Johnny Carson clips, you know the look. Mid-'70s, head to toe.

I thought the instant time warp was cool. I also felt completely out of place.

My dad's rule

I was raised on a simple rule from my dad: if you're going out to dinner, you wear a suit.

They say if there's no photo, it didn't happen. So here's the photo.

That's my dad and me at my high school graduation dinner in 1980, at Zaberer's, on the border of Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. That's where our family went for every big occasion.

The inside was so dark and so mid-'70s, loaded with knickknacks on every wall. It was exactly the room from my dream.

And look at us. Suits.

Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Where did all the suits go?

I watched it happen in real time. When I was in management in the early 2010s, the company wanted a more laid-back look. The new rule was that suits are fine, but no ties.

Now I shop at Aldi every week, and I see people there and at Wawa in pajamas. One time, a guy was wearing socks. No shoes, just socks.

I'm not asking for a tuxedo at Wawa. But I'm still surprised when men don't wear a suit to a wedding or a funeral. I think it shows respect.

And don't get me started on flights. Watch "Mad Men," and flying was an occasion: dresses, suits, the whole thing. Plenty of pro sports teams still travel that way.

Today's flights look like a slumber party.

Before anyone says "OK, boomer," I'll point out that while I'm technically a boomer, I identify as Gen X.

So I'm buying a suit

The guys who still wear suits well? Watch the football pregame shows on CBS and Fox on Sunday. Those are great suits.

I'm taking notes, because I've got somewhere to wear one.

Capriccio at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City was just named one of Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice winners for fine dining, one of only 19 in the category, according to a Patch report. Patch describes it as "a classic white-tablecloth restaurant," and it's open Thursday through Saturday nights, according to Resorts.

I'm planning a trip. First, I need a suit that fits.

Yeah. It's been a while.

But the next time a dinner crowd walks in dressed for 1975, I plan to fit right in.

My dad would approve.

Capriccio at Resorts Casino Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, a 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winner for fine dining

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 show host Eric Johnson only.