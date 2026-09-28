Beloved breakfast spot T.W. Howells ends nineteen year run in Pomona
Sadly, another New Jersey eatery is closing for good. This time, it’s T.W. Howells in Pomona located within Galloway Township.
After nearly two decade of serving Atlantic County, the breakfast and lunch spot will shut its doors for good at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
The staff made their notice of closure in late Sept. on Facebook, giving customers two weeks to get one final taste of their favorite meals.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, dedicated staff, suppliers, friends, and members of the community who have supported us throughout the years.
No reason for closing was given in the Facebook post.
It has been a privilege to serve you, and we will always cherish the memories, friendships, and experiences we have shared. Thank you for being part of our journey and for making the past 19 years so special.
Frequent patrons of T.W. Howells flooded the comments section with well wishes, gratitude, and fond memories, with some even referring to it as one of the best local spots they’ve ever been to.
“We have been coming there since you opened. It has been a main stay in our breakfast choices.,” wrote one commenter. “Your closing will leave a large hole.”
If you’re looking to get one last tasty meal before they say goodbye for good, you can stop by T.W. Howells at 341 W. White Horse Pike in Pomona, NJ.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.