It's never easy to see a local restaurant close down, especially when it's beloved by locals and visitors alike, but sadly that's what happens in a difficult industry.

After two years serving Monmouth County, Saltwater Bar & Kitchen just closed its doors for good.

The restaurant, started by Chef Mike Metzner had a strong beach vibe, with fresh plates, hand-crafted drinks, and a laid-back, coastal feel that you could only get at the Jersey shore. They were located at 128 Bay Ave in Highlands, NJ.

What happened to Saltwater Bar and Kitchen?

Chef Mike (AKA Big Mike) took to social media on Thursday evening to make the unfortunate announcement.

Saltwater Bar and Kitchen by Big Mike via Facebook Saltwater Bar and Kitchen by Big Mike via Facebook

“We want to say thank you to everyone who supported Saltwater over the last two years. Whether you came in all the time or only stopped by once, we truly appreciate everyone who chose to support us,” he wrote on Insatgram.

“To the Saltwater team, thank you for all the hard work, long days, late nights, crazy shifts, and laughs along the way. Saltwater would not have been what it was without you.”

Saltwater Bar and Kitchen by Big Mike via Facebook Saltwater Bar and Kitchen by Big Mike via Facebook

“There’s a lot we’ll miss but we’re thankful for the memories and for everyone who was a part of Saltwater. Thank you for eating with us. Thank you for coming back. And thank you for supporting us these last two years. Thank you for everything.”

Comments of sadness and gratitude flooded the social media posts from patrons who expressed how much they will miss the restaurant.

Multiple commenters noted how great the staff was and that they will be there to support them in any future endeavor.

Hopefully this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘sea you later.’

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈