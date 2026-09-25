Jersey City brewery Departed Soles wins national recognition for gluten-free beer
More and more people are becoming gluten free each year; some do it because they feel healthier doing so, others have a legitimate intolerance or allergic reaction and it’s a matter of staying alive.
When it’s that serious, you start to really appreciate the paces that go out of their way to make it easier for you to enjoy their food and beverages.
I’ve never personally had to deal with a gluten-intolerance but I know several people who have to use an abundance of caution any time they go out.
One New Jersey brewery was just highlighted by USA Today’s 10Best list of the top spots to enjoy gluten-free delights across the country.
Departed Soles in Jersey City is a gluten-free gem
Their black IPA, A Dark Knight, is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients.
The brew is described as “hop-forward,” and crafted to taste like a shaken-up black and tan that finishes with flavors of roasted malts.
*Cue McLovin from ‘Superbad’* - “You can really taste the… hops!”
Departed Soles is no stranger to creating beers that those with limitations can also sip on. Just earlier this year they released “Nunya,” a gluten-free and alcohol-free pumpkin spiced latte ale.
Departed Soles in Jersey City just tapped a nonalcoholic pumpkin spice latte ale
If you’re unfamiliar with the brewery, it’s built on a foundation of caring and love.
The idea was formed after owner and head brewer Brian Kulbacki’s best friend, Chris Ward, was diagnosed with celiac disease, they wanted a place where people with dietary restrictions could still enjoy the craft beer experience.
Tragically, Ward died in a car crash in 2010, leaving Kulbacki to continue their plan of opening the brewery on his own. Their dream became a reality in 2015.
“Our brewery – any brewery – isn’t just about beer or drinking. It’s about being in the moment with your thoughts, your friends, and your family – or getting out of the house and meeting your neighbors away from a screen,” Kulbacki said in a press release.
We want to be a place everyone comes together and forgets life for a while, no matter your taste or dietary restrictions. If we could be the neighborhood dive bar of breweries, I know we’re making Chris proud.
Having been to the brewery myself and actually talking to Kulbacki, I know how passionate he is about his friends, family, and customers. If you've never been it's sincerely worth the trip.
They always have five gluten free beers available on draft, served on dedicated gluten free beer lines, including a non-alcoholic option, as well as 10+ traditional, gluten containing options.
Departed Soles is located at 150 Bay St #2A in Jersey City, NJ.
Cheers to gluten-free beers!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.