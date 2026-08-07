Never mind that it’s still August. Pumpkin spice season has officially entered the chat.

A New Jersey brewery is getting a head start on fall by releasing what it says is the world’s first nonalcoholic pumpkin spiced latte ale.

Yes, really.

Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City just debuted Nunya: Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale on draft, with cans expected to hit the brewery the next week.

Credit: Departed Soles Credit: Departed Soles

Whether you’re already counting down the days until sweater weather like I am or you’re still clinging to summer, you have to admit this is a pretty unique first.

But this isn’t just another pumpkin-flavored gimmick.

The beer is brewed with 100% certified gluten-free ingredients and continues the brewery’s mission of creating craft beer for people who often don’t have many options.

Departed Soles already introduced what it called the world’s first non-alcoholic, gluten-free IPA.

The brewery itself was founded after owner and head brewer Brian Kulbacki’s best friend was diagnosed with celiac disease, inspiring a place where people with dietary restrictions could still enjoy the craft beer experience.

This latest release carries an even more personal meaning.

Kulbacki says the “Nunya” non-alcoholic line is dedicated to his sister-in-law, Kateryna Serhiyenko, who died unexpectedly in February from Adult Onset Still’s Disease, a rare inflammatory disease.

She regularly searched for gluten-free, non-alcoholic beverages so she could enjoy the same occasions as friends and family, but those choices were hard to find.

Germania Park Biergarten (Canva) Germania Park Biergarten (Canva)

Now, her memory is helping create more of them. Have to admit, I’m tearing up a little writing this.

Nunya: Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale went on tap Thursday at Departed Soles in downtown Jersey City, with cans available within days.

“Our brewery was laughed at when we were the first in the state to focus on gluten free beer. We put the first gluten free pumpkin beer in cans in the world. There was no question that we had to be the first to put a Non-Alcoholic PS-Ale in cans, too” said Kulbacki.

The brewery also hosts an annual golf outing with proceeds supporting rare disease research.

I’m a pumpkin spice fall girlie, and while I don’t have celiac or AOSD, I will wholeheartedly support this labor of love. If you want to as well, you’ll find Departed Soles Brewing Company at 150 Bay Street in Jersey City.

Having been to the brewery before, I know how passionate Kulbacki is about his friends, family, and customers. If you've never been it's sincerely worth the trip.

Cheers!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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