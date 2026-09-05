NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Sept. 5

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:24pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:50a		High
Sat 3:07p		Low
Sat 10:10p		High
Sun 3:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:14a		High
Sat 2:41p		Low
Sat 9:34p		High
Sun 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:26a		High
Sat 2:55p		Low
Sat 9:46p		High
Sun 3:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:18a		High
Sat 2:37p		Low
Sat 9:38p		High
Sun 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:20a		Low
Sat 12:55p		High
Sat 6:47p		Low
Sun 2:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:45a		High
Sat 3:03p		Low
Sat 10:09p		High
Sun 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:27a		Low
Sat 12:29p		High
Sat 5:54p		Low
Sun 1:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:17a		High
Sat 4:09p		Low
Sat 10:39p		High
Sun 4:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:13a		High
Sat 2:52p		Low
Sat 9:41p		High
Sun 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 3:31p		Low
Sat 10:03p		High
Sun 4:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:22a		High
Sat 3:05p		Low
Sat 9:44p		High
Sun 3:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:16a		High
Sat 3:59p		Low
Sat 10:28p		High
Sun 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM