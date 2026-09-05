Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:24pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:50a High

Sat 3:07p Low

Sat 10:10p High

Sun 3:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:14a High

Sat 2:41p Low

Sat 9:34p High

Sun 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:26a High

Sat 2:55p Low

Sat 9:46p High

Sun 3:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:18a High

Sat 2:37p Low

Sat 9:38p High

Sun 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:20a Low

Sat 12:55p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:45a High

Sat 3:03p Low

Sat 10:09p High

Sun 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:27a Low

Sat 12:29p High

Sat 5:54p Low

Sun 1:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:17a High

Sat 4:09p Low

Sat 10:39p High

Sun 4:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:13a High

Sat 2:52p Low

Sat 9:41p High

Sun 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 3:31p Low

Sat 10:03p High

Sun 4:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:22a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:44p High

Sun 3:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:16a High

Sat 3:59p Low

Sat 10:28p High

Sun 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 1 foot at 3 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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