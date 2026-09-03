Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. as heat index values up to 102 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 82° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:28a High

Thu 1:00p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:52a High

Thu 12:34p Low

Thu 7:05p High

Fri 1:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:04a High

Thu 12:48p Low

Thu 7:17p High

Fri 1:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:30p Low

Thu 7:09p High

Fri 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 4:40p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:30a High

Thu 12:52p Low

Thu 7:49p High

Fri 1:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:07a High

Thu 3:47p Low

Thu 11:20p High

Fri 4:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:08a High

Thu 1:58p Low

Thu 8:25p High

Fri 2:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:08a High

Thu 12:35p Low

Thu 7:16p High

Fri 1:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:33a High

Thu 1:11p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:15a High

Thu 12:44p Low

Thu 7:19p High

Fri 1:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:14a High

Thu 1:47p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton