NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 3

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 3

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. as heat index values up to 102 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature82° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:28a		High
Thu 1:00p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 1:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:52a		High
Thu 12:34p		Low
Thu 7:05p		High
Fri 1:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:04a		High
Thu 12:48p		Low
Thu 7:17p		High
Fri 1:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:56a		High
Thu 12:30p		Low
Thu 7:09p		High
Fri 1:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 4:40p		Low
Thu 11:46p		High
Fri 5:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:30a		High
Thu 12:52p		Low
Thu 7:49p		High
Fri 1:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:07a		High
Thu 3:47p		Low
Thu 11:20p		High
Fri 4:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:08a		High
Thu 1:58p		Low
Thu 8:25p		High
Fri 2:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:08a		High
Thu 12:35p		Low
Thu 7:16p		High
Fri 1:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:33a		High
Thu 1:11p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 1:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:15a		High
Thu 12:44p		Low
Thu 7:19p		High
Fri 1:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:14a		High
Thu 1:47p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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