NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Sept. 3
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. as heat index values up to 102 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:28a
|High
Thu 1:00p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:52a
|High
Thu 12:34p
|Low
Thu 7:05p
|High
Fri 1:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:04a
|High
Thu 12:48p
|Low
Thu 7:17p
|High
Fri 1:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:30p
|Low
Thu 7:09p
|High
Fri 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 4:40p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:30a
|High
Thu 12:52p
|Low
Thu 7:49p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:07a
|High
Thu 3:47p
|Low
Thu 11:20p
|High
Fri 4:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:08a
|High
Thu 1:58p
|Low
Thu 8:25p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:08a
|High
Thu 12:35p
|Low
Thu 7:16p
|High
Fri 1:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:33a
|High
Thu 1:11p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:15a
|High
Thu 12:44p
|Low
Thu 7:19p
|High
Fri 1:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:14a
|High
Thu 1:47p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 2:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 5 seconds. Showers likely in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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