NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:32a
|High
Fri 2:03p
|Low
Fri 8:58p
|High
Sat 2:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:37p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:08a
|High
Fri 1:51p
|Low
Fri 8:34p
|High
Sat 2:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:00a
|High
Fri 1:33p
|Low
Fri 8:26p
|High
Sat 2:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:16a
|Low
Fri 11:37a
|High
Fri 5:43p
|Low
Sat 1:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:32a
|High
Fri 1:54p
|Low
Fri 9:00p
|High
Sat 2:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:11a
|High
Fri 4:50p
|Low
Sat 12:37a
|High
Sat 5:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:09a
|High
Fri 3:02p
|Low
Fri 9:33p
|High
Sat 3:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:06a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 8:27p
|High
Sat 2:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:31a
|High
Fri 2:16p
|Low
Fri 8:51p
|High
Sat 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:15a
|High
Fri 1:49p
|Low
Fri 8:29p
|High
Sat 2:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:12a
|High
Fri 2:50p
|Low
Fri 9:16p
|High
Sat 3:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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