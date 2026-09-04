NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 4

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature80° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 7:32a		High
Fri 2:03p		Low
Fri 8:58p		High
Sat 2:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 6:56a		High
Fri 1:37p		Low
Fri 8:22p		High
Sat 2:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:08a		High
Fri 1:51p		Low
Fri 8:34p		High
Sat 2:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:00a		High
Fri 1:33p		Low
Fri 8:26p		High
Sat 2:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:16a		Low
Fri 11:37a		High
Fri 5:43p		Low
Sat 1:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 7:32a		High
Fri 1:54p		Low
Fri 9:00p		High
Sat 2:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Fri 11:11a		High
Fri 4:50p		Low
Sat 12:37a		High
Sat 5:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Fri 8:09a		High
Fri 3:02p		Low
Fri 9:33p		High
Sat 3:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:06a		High
Fri 1:38p		Low
Fri 8:27p		High
Sat 2:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 7:31a		High
Fri 2:16p		Low
Fri 8:51p		High
Sat 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 7:15a		High
Fri 1:49p		Low
Fri 8:29p		High
Sat 2:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Fri 8:12a		High
Fri 2:50p		Low
Fri 9:16p		High
Sat 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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