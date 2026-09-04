Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 80° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:32a High

Fri 2:03p Low

Fri 8:58p High

Sat 2:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:37p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:08a High

Fri 1:51p Low

Fri 8:34p High

Sat 2:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:00a High

Fri 1:33p Low

Fri 8:26p High

Sat 2:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:16a Low

Fri 11:37a High

Fri 5:43p Low

Sat 1:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:32a High

Fri 1:54p Low

Fri 9:00p High

Sat 2:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:11a High

Fri 4:50p Low

Sat 12:37a High

Sat 5:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:09a High

Fri 3:02p Low

Fri 9:33p High

Sat 3:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:06a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 8:27p High

Sat 2:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:31a High

Fri 2:16p Low

Fri 8:51p High

Sat 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:15a High

Fri 1:49p Low

Fri 8:29p High

Sat 2:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:12a High

Fri 2:50p Low

Fri 9:16p High

Sat 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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