With September upon us, we have officially entered spooky season in the Garden State.

It’s now the time of plaid flannel shirts, bonfires, and pumpkin spice flavored everything.

But most important: it’s the season of scary movies and haunted attractions.

The Garden State’s rich history lends itself to having plenty of spooky spots to check out during the crisp fall season.

Two walking tours highlight some of the creepy stories that New Jersey has to offer.

One is in the Old Bridge Village Historic District in East Brunswick, which is the site of a Lenape village and early colonial settlement.

The community is rich both in history and paranormal activity. Graves and artifacts have been found throughout the neighborhood, according to the walk’s organizer.

Old Bridge Village Ghost Walking Tour; Where Past and Paranormal Co-exist. September 27, 2026 7 p.m. Please arrive early. Meet at 2 Kossman Street, East Brunswick (Corner of Old Bridge Turnpike) Donation: $10 for adults; $5 for students.

The host is Richard Sears Walling, who has led ghost tours for over twenty years. He’s been at it since 2002.

Photo by Rosie Sun on Unsplash Woods

Accounts of apparitions, night visitations, missing persons, and murders are just some of the stories that will be shared.

Attendees are encouraged to wear historic clothing, from Colonial to the 1950s.

Parking is available at 700 Old Bridge Turnpike. Local street parking is also available.

Then there’s the Hall-Mills Murders. This tour will also be on Sept. 27, starting at 2:00 p.m..

The story of the Hall-Mills Murders of 1922 is set where the fated lovers lived and worshipped.

New evidence provides insight about the motives behind the fatal tryst and fate of Rev. Edward Wheeler Hall and Eleanor Mills, both brutally murdered in September 1922.

This year marks the centennial of the trial of Mrs. Hall and her relatives for the crime.

Street parking at Suydam Street and behind Davison Hall is available. Meet at Nichol Ave. side of Douglass College Student Center. It will only cost you a $10 donation for adults, $5 for students.

If you can’t sleep later that night, don’t blame me!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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