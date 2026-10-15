Save money with this list of least expensive Halloween candies

Eggs were too expensive. Gas is now too expensive stuck at over $4 a gallon. Is there any relief anywhere?

It doesn't feel like it. Not even for Halloween candy. That's way up too.

Now it's not a necessity. It isn't good for us anyway, and when it comes to Halloween no one is forcing us to hand any out. But when those cute little kids in their princess and Pikachu costumes come to the door you feel awful to disappoint them and not answer.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash assorted chocolate bar on red shelf

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics candy prices have climbed more than 8% in one year. If you look specifically at chocolate it's been worse. Quartz reports chocolate prices have increased by 15.5% in one year.

That's some sticky sticker shock when it comes to the sweet stuff.

What can you do? LEX News is offering some solid cheaper alternatives to the Reese's and M&M's.

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash Assorted wrapped candies in wooden bins on supermarket shelves with price tags

Here's a list of lower cost candies starting with the least expensive per piece.

Tootsie Pops (bought in bulk): Cost around 8 to 10 cents per piece.

Classic Hard Candy Mixes (peppermint, butterscotch, fruit drops, etc.): Cost around 8 to 10 cents per piece.

Brach's Candy Corn: Cost around 10 cents per serving/handful.

Photo by Sardar Faizan on Unsplash a pile of candy corn on top of each other

Off-Brand / Store-Brand Mini Gummies:

Cost around 10 to 12 cents per piece.

Tootsie Fruit Chews (bought in bulk bags): Cost around 10 to 12 cents per piece.

Generic / Off-Brand Mini Chocolate

Squares: Cost around 10 to 12 cents per piece (much cheaper than branded name-chocolate).

Standard Variety Pack Sugar Candies (Skittles or Starburst fun-size pieces from bulk assortments): Cost around 12 to 18

cents per piece.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: 21 Candies From the '80s That You Probably Haven’t Thought About in Years How many of these over-the-top ’80s candies — sweet, sour, and sometimes downright ridiculous — do you remember from your childhood? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz