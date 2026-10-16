🚨 A 70-year-old driver crashed his pickup into an Elmwood Park Taco Bell Thursday morning after reportedly experiencing a medical episode.

🚗 The crash tore off an awning and damaged utility equipment. No other injuries were reported.

⚠️ Two similar crashes in Lavallette and Marlboro involved drivers ages 93 and 86. The Lavallette crash killed a diner and injured seven others.

ELMWOOD PARK — Yet, another case of an elderly driver crashing into a restaurant in New Jersey.

This time, a pickup truck crashed into the side of a Taco Bell in Elmwood Park on Thursday morning, after the 70-year-old driver reportedly experienced a medical episode.

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A 70 year old man reportedly suffered a medical episode and crashed his truck into a Taco Bell in Elmwood Park (Boyd A. Loving via Facebook) A 70 year old man reportedly suffered a medical episode and crashed his truck into a Taco Bell in Elmwood Park (Boyd A. Loving via Facebook)

Elmwood Park Taco Bell damaged by pickup truck

Authorities said the Ford F-150 pickup slammed into the eatery on Market Street around 11 a.m.

The truck’s driver was taken via ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center. A medical episode may have triggered the man to lose control. The crash tore off a metal awning covering the restaurant’s outdoor eating area, according to police.

It also damaged a utility police and equipment cabinet on Market Street. Two tow trucks were needed to remove the truck from the scene, which suffered severe front-end damage.

No other injuries were reported.

Fatal Lavallette restaurant crash killed diner

Two similar crashes involving elderly drivers and restaurants happened just three weeks apart.

On September 19, a 93-year-old Lavallette woman was trying to park her car outside Meg’s Grill, when she hit the gas instead of the brake, and struck diners in the outdoor seating area, killing one and injuring seven others.

The victim was 56-year-old Ursula Keating of Toms River, the wife of the local fire chief. The elderly driver received a careless driving summons.

A 70 year old man reportedly suffered a medical episode and crashed his truck into a Taco Bell in Elmwood Park (Boyd A. Loving via Facebook) A 70 year old man reportedly suffered a medical episode and crashed his truck into a Taco Bell in Elmwood Park (Boyd A. Loving via Facebook)

Marlboro McDonald’s struck by 86-year-old driver

Then, on October 12, an 86-year-old Manalapan man was pulling into the parking lot at McDonald’s on Route 9 in Marlboro, when, he also reportedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. His vehicle careened into the restaurant. Luckily, nobody was injured, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

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