A trip to the bank just got a lot more exciting for New Jersey dogs who accompany their owners on errands, in at least two towns.

More than a year ago in Philadelphia, TD Bank debuted its Dog ATM, which stands for automated treat machine.

The patented and trademarked design involves a motion sensor mat, which dispenses a biscuit-style treat for each canine “customer.”

Viral Dog ATM ‘spotted’ in Philly finally comes to NJ

Even on Facebook video of the South Broad Street branch launch in May 2024, comments included how great it would be to see these dog-friendly machines over the Delaware River in New Jersey.

This month, TD is launching Dog ATMs in two New Jersey towns, as it brings the total number available to 14 along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida.

A recent Dog ATM launch in Boston gave us a sneak peek at what to expect.

Over the next two weekends, New Jersey will see promotional launches of its Dog ATMs with giveaways and treats, for humans and for canine family members.

New Jersey Dog ATM launch events: What to know

🐾 Cranford (Union County)

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

465 S Ave E, Cranford, NJ 07016

In Cranford, during the event hours subject to availability, an on-site caricaturist will sketch a portrait of visitors and their dogs.



🐾 Elmwood Park (Bergen County)

Saturday, Oct.18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

600 Market St, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

At Elmwood Park, the launch will include an adoption event with Good Karma Dog Rescue, as well as a doggie food truck, first-come, first served.

More U.S. households have dogs, cats

In March, the American Pet Products Association said that 94 million U.S. households now own at least one pet, compared to 82 million in 2023.

Overall, pet ownership was up for both dogs and cats — as just over half of all U.S. households (68 million) own a dog, while 37% of households (49 million) own a cat, based on this year's analysis.

