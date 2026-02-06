🚨 Early-morning North Jersey home invasion ended after a brief struggle.

🚨 A suspicious white SUV was seen fleeing the neighborhood.

🚨 Police suspect organized car thieves who break into homes for key fobs.

CRANFORD — A New Jersey resident had a pulse-pounding morning as they confronted a home intruder, police said.

It happened early Wednesday at a house on Beech Street, according to Cranford police. The quiet residential street is just a block away from Cranford High School.

Around 4:30 a.m., the homeowner called 911 and said that a man had broken into his home. The intruder had shattered a window on the first floor and used the opening to get inside. A second individual was waiting outside.

The resident took matters into their own hands and confronted the burglar. Police said that the intruder ran after a "brief struggle." There was no word about whether anyone was hurt.

White SUV sought as police investigate possible car theft ring

Investigators said that a white SUV was seen in the neighborhood around the time of the break-in. Police ask anyone who lives nearby to check their doorbell and surveillance footage to see if the SUV showed up.

In an alert, police said they believed the intruders may have been car thieves. Over recent years, authorities, including the Newark FBI, have said that more car theft rings have been targeting homes to grab key fobs and drive off with a stolen vehicle. These groups can be highly organized, and a thief can earn $2,000 or more per car.

"Car thieves enter and exit the Township quickly and have shown little regard for safety when fleeing. There has been a recent influx in these burglaries in neighboring communities," Cranford police said.

Police recommend that residents lock their vehicles and their homes, especially at night. They also ask car owners not to leave keyfobs inside the vehicles, and to make sure that their surveillance cameras work.

