LINDEN — A company has agreed to pay a $175,000 penalty for breaking hazardous waste laws at its Linden site, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

On Monday, the EPA said that parts of Safety-Kleen's Linden property "posed a threat to human health and the environment."

Corrosion and open valve on a wastewater tank, at left, and corrosion along the side of the same tank at right (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) Corrosion and open valve on a wastewater tank, at left, and corrosion along the side of the same tank at right (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) loading...

EPA inspection reveals hazardous waste violations in Linden

The site on Sylvan St. sells and recycles solvents and lubricant oils, which are the primary sources of its hazardous waste. On May 20, 2024, an unannounced EPA inspection found several violations. New Jersey 101.5 has obtained the full inspection report and related documents.

Those violations include tanks with cracks and eroded epoxy, tank pumps that had sludge buildup due to leaks, mislabeled and open hazardous waste drums, and corrosion on other equipment. Documents said these needed fixing to minimize the possibility of an explosion, fire, or unplanned waste release.

Trough containing leakage from solvent pipes and an unidentifiable open vial on its side. (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) Trough containing leakage from solvent pipes and an unidentifiable open vial on its side. (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) loading...

Soiled rags and an open vial on its side on the floor and pitting at the base of a tank (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) Soiled rags and an open vial on its side on the floor and pitting at the base of a tank (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) loading...

“At the fundamental level, properly handling hazardous waste helps us prevent sites needing future cleanup and upholds the safety of our communities," said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci.

According to the EPA, Safety-Kleen has improved the Linden site since its inspection, including upgraded containment measures to prevent leaks. Its staff has also been trained on how to comply with federal requirements.

Three five-gallon satellite hazardous waste drums were not properly labeled. Two of the drums were also not properly closed. (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) Three five-gallon satellite hazardous waste drums were not properly labeled. Two of the drums were also not properly closed. (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 2) loading...

Company’s history includes prior EPA penalties nationwide

Safety-Kleen, which is a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, has faced similar accusations of mishandling hazardous waste at sites in multiple other states. The company has over 200 sites in the United States, according to the EPA.

In 2021, the company agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty to the EPA after it was accused of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act at an Illinois site. Two years later, the company paid $95,781 to address violations at three sites in Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas.

