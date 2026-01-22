🔴 A former TD Bank employee in Union County admitted laundering nearly $27 million to Colombia.

🔴 The North Plainfield man faces decades in prison and potential fines topping $80 million.

🔴 Over 100,000 withdrawals were made at ATMs to get the laundered money.

SCOTCH PLAINS — A former bank employee in New Jersey has admitted to a money laundering scheme that sent nearly $27 million to Colombia.

In Newark federal court on Thursday, Oscar Marcel Nunez-Flores pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder monetary instruments and to receipt of bribes by a bank employee.

Nunez, 34, of North Plainfield, faces decades in prison plus a fine of three times the amount involved in the crime. In this case, that fine could be more than $80 million. His sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Nunez used his job as a financial

service representative at a TD Bank in Scotch Plains to launder the money. He accepted bribes in return for abusing his position.

“This case shows how complex money laundering schemes often depend on insiders who are willing to bend—or break—basic safeguards,” said Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello.

The TD Bank branch on Park Avenue in Scotch Plains (Google Maps)

Bribes, shell companies and debit cards tied to Colombia withdrawals

Nunez started working at the Scotch Plains bank branch in October 2020. He was the sales leader and was the point of contact for existing and new customers.

Federal prosecutors say his international financial scheme began only months later, in March 2021. It continued through October 2023.

Nunez accepted bribes to open 63 accounts for shell companies connected to 628 debit cards that he knew were associated with money laundering, according to court documents. While TD Bank requires original ID documents to open new accounts, Nunez used his job position to get around this requirement. Each bribe netted Nunez between $500 and $2,500.

Altogether, these accounts moved $26,942,800 from the United States to Colombia, according to prosecutors. The money was withdrawn through 121,403 separate withdrawals at ATMs throughout the South American country.

