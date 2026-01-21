🔴 A 71-year-old subcontractor died after falling into a 6,000-gallon mineral oil vat.

LINDEN — A 71-year-old worker died at an industrial complex after falling into a vat of mineral oil, according to police.

The man fell into a 6,000-gallon bulk liquid container at the Bayway Chemical Plant in Linden on Monday around 1:30 p.m., Linden police said. Soon after, first responders found and recovered the victim's body from inside the vat.

Linden police detectives are leading the investigation into the death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also conducting a separate investigation.

"Detectives believe that the man was on top of the container when he accidentally fell inside while working," police said. The vat was being filled with mineral oil when he fell in.

An oil tanker is docked on the Arthur Kill waterway in Linden with the Bayway refinery in background Tuesday, April 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

Victim was a subcontractor from Middlesex County

Authorities have not identified the victim by name, but said he was a subcontractor from Iselin, a section of Woodbridge in Middlesex County.

Infineum, a global joint venture between ExxonMobil and Shell, operates the chemical plant. In a statement, the company said that its goal is to make Bayway, a lubricant additive production facility, a safe workplace.

"Sadly, there are times when something happens, and unfortunately, that is the case today. Our hearts are heavy with the news that we must deliver to you at this time about the loss of life at our facility," the company said.

