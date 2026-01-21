Back in November, I wrote about how pickleball seemed everywhere in New Jersey — courts packed, players everywhere, and a real sense that Union County was ready for something big. I even admitted I might finally trade in my hiking boots for a paddle someday. Well, guess what? That day might be sooner than I thought.

From pickleball buzz to reality in Union County

The buzz has officially turned into reality with PickleRage Union County — a brand-new indoor pickleball destination — gearing up for a huge opening the first weekend of February (Feb. 5–8). That’s right: the long-anticipated facility I mentioned late last year is opening its doors next week.

Inside New Jersey’s largest indoor pickleball facility

If you missed it the first time around, PickleRage is not just another converted gym floor with a few nets set up. This place is being built as New Jersey’s largest dedicated indoor pickleball facility, with 18 premium courts inside the New World Sports complex in Plainfield. It’s climate-controlled, year-round play — no rainouts, no wind, no winter shutdowns — and a space designed specifically for our sport.

Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash Photo by Lesli Whitecotton on Unsplash loading...

More than courts: leagues, lessons and a pickleball community

What’s cool is how PickleRage is trying to build a real community hub, not just a court rental space. Players of all experience levels — from newbies to seasoned regulars — are welcome, and the facility will offer membership options with perks, leagues, clinics, and events to make it easy to meet people and improve your game.

I think back to that first article and how I talked about watching games, feeling the energy, and thinking maybe someday I’d join in. Now we have a place where that thought could quickly become action. I’ve already seen chatter online from folks in the area excited to finally have a weather-proof home for pickleball, and this weekend’s open house vibes are going to be lively.

Why the PickleRage grand opening matters right now

So whether you’re a seasoned player who’s been waiting for a proper indoor facility, a beginner curious about the sport, or someone like me who’s still figuring out which side of the court to stand on first, this weekend is your chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Keep an eye out for sign-ups and events at PickleRage — looks like Union County just leveled up in the pickleball world, and I’m genuinely excited to see where this goes.