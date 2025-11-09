Are You a Pickleballer? (Is That Even the Right Term?)

I’ve been intrigued by pickleball’s meteoric rise over the past decade—but confession time: I’ve never actually picked up a paddle!

For years, running was my go-to exercise—until my knee decided it was done. Then I switched to cycling, and these days I spend my extra time hiking.

Discovering the pickleball craze in New Jersey

On my bike rides, I often pass an outdoor pickleball court that’s always buzzing with players and people waiting their turn. I’ll stop, watch for a bit, and think, Yeah, I could get into this.

But so far, I haven’t taken the pickle plunge. We came close a few months ago when a friend of my wife invited us to play, but schedules got in the way. I’ve even put it out there to listeners to invite me, Judi, and Kyle to a game—but still no takers!

Why pickleball wins over so many beginners

I really do want to learn, though. At this point in my life, pickleball seems like the perfect mix of exercise, fun, and community—and maybe a chance to meet some like-minded new friends. So I’m officially declaring it a New Year’s resolution for 2026.

It’s easy to see why the sport has exploded: it’s simple to learn, easy on the knees, social, affordable, and just the right amount of competitive.

Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash Photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash loading...

Big news for Union County pickleball fans: PickleRage arrives in Plainfield

And for Union County pickleball fans, there’s big news—PickleRage, a brand-new 40,000-square-foot, year-round club, is coming soon to the New World Sports Complex in Plainfield. The grand opening is planned for later this year.

In addition to year-round play, PickleRage will offer community programs, leagues, pro shops, and social events for players of all levels. “Union County is the perfect market for PickleRage, and I’m excited to introduce the sport of pickleball to even more people through the brand’s world-class clubs,” says Mike Silva, owner and operator.

Trading hiking boots for a pickleball paddle

With 18 pro-level courts, a players’ lounge, and plenty of ways to get involved, this new spot might just be the place where I finally trade in my hiking boots for a paddle.

So maybe—just maybe—2026 will be the year I join the pickleball craze. See you on the court (once I figure out which side I’m supposed to stand on)!

The best hiking spot in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark





