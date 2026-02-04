🚨A 19-year-old autistic man from Plainfield vanished Jan. 24

PLAINFIELD — The mother of a 19-year-old with autism is concerned that ICE may have taken her son into custody by mistake.

Connor Oldfield, 19, hasn't been seen since Jan. 24, when he left his home wearing pajamas, Plainfield police say.

His mother, Stephanie Senior, told NJ.com that ICE was reportedly in Plainfield the same day. He did not have his ID on him, his mother said.

Senior was concerned that ICE may not have her son in their records yet if he is being held.

Oldfield is a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes with a scar on his forehead. His pajamas are yellow, black, and gray camouflage fleece pajamas with a gray zip-up jacket.

Police said Oldfield can communicate verbally but may become nervous or anxious if approached, police said.

Police are asking residents to check their doorbell or security camera footage.

ICE did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Wednesday morning.

ICE agents have been in several New Jersey locations in recent weeks, resulting in arrests, most recently in Jersey City, Hoboken and New Brunswick.

Plainfield High School students walked out of class on Tuesday to protest the presence of ICE agents in the city, according to News 12 New Jersey. Mayor Adrian Mapp praised the students and said the city will continue to oppose ICE operations.

