NEWARK — ICE officers who pursued a van that took off during an investigation on Wednesday morning got into a crash with several vehicles, including some with kids, according to Mayor Ras Baraka.

Baraka said agents went after the van after it had left a stop on Shanley Avenue in the Clinton Hill section. They followed it until it crashed with two other vehicles at Clinton Avenue and 10th Street.

One of the vehicles was a ride share with two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were taken to University Hospital. The ICE suspect was also injured, the mayor said.

Baraka slammed ICE for not following “local laws” regarding police pursuits, especially in a densely populated area where streets are still being cleared of snow from Sunday’s blizzard.

"ICE cannot come into our city and recklessly put innocent people in harm's way while they try to apprehend their targets," Baraka said. "State law prohibits law enforcement from chasing vehicles unless the suspect poses an imminent threat."

What NJ law allows in vehicle chases

The law also allows a pursuit "when the officer reasonably believes that the violator has committed, or is engaged in a conspiracy or attempt to commit, any crime of the first degree or following violent or serious crimes of the second degree" including manslaughter, vehicular homicide, kidnapping, luring, human trafficking, robbery, arson or escape.

ICE has not responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the incident.

After the incident, Baraka signed an executive order prohibiting ICE from entering public buildings without a warrant, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. It also requires city workers to document any ICE activity they see.

“These are our people. And this behavior is in keeping with a rabid, lawless pattern seen nationally. Somebody could have been killed today in Newark today,” Baraka said.

