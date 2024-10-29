❗ Home invasions have been on the rise in NJ

❗ Most are linked to high-end vehicle theft

❗ If you see this in your neighborhood, call police immediately

High end vehicle thefts continue to be a major issue in New Jersey and increasingly they are leading to dangerous home invasions.

Local law enforcement in many parts of the Garden State have seen a steady rise in car thieves breaking into homes in an effort to locate vehicle key fobs.

On average, nearly two cars are stolen in New Jersey every hour of every day.

The head of the Newark FBI office warns that car theft is being driven by sophisticated criminal enterprises that are using high end vehicles to fund terrorism including groups that have links to ISIS.

Jim Dennehy, the special agent in charge of the Newark FBI office, says investigators now see more high-end vehicles being shipped overseas to help fund terror organizations.

“It is an easy way of getting money overseas, and it is very hard for federal agencies to detect,” Dennehy said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

New Jersey is a rich feeding ground for this type of criminal enterprise. The state is densely populated, it contains a large number of high-end vehicles and its proximity to multiple shipping ports makes this type of crime easier to facilitate.

Dennehy says vehicles are being shipped to “mostly western African countries” to provide funding to terrorist organizations including ISIS.

After being stolen in New Jersey, the vehicles are often raced to a middleman in the Bronx, then put in a shipping container and sent to Africa or the Middle East as quickly as possible.

South Brunswick Police issue urgent warning

On at least three occasions in the last month, police in South Brunswick say residents have reported attempted home break-ins.

Burglars have tried to get in through a first-floor window but fled when homeowners yelled and called 9-1-1. The attempted break-ins took place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Police say thieves targeted the Beekman Manor and Deans Pond Crossings developments and appear to have been searching for high end vehicles to steal.

Detective Sgt. Timothy Hoover said in a statement, "If they see a car they want, they will try to break into the home hoping to find the key fob."

Police across New Jersey continue to report similar events are urging residents to be vigilant.

Tips to protect your car/home

According to police, a few simple steps can help secure your vehicle and property.

Thieves prefer easy targets, so making it harder to get to your vehicle or inside your home may make them pass you by.

✔ If possible, park your vehicle in a locked garage

✔ Do not leave key fobs in visible locations

✔ Install surveillance cameras and flood lights around your property

Call police immediately if you see this

Car thieves will often conduct surveillance of neighborhoods looking for high end vehicles.

Crews of two or more will be inside one vehicle as they drive around looking for the easiest targets.

Once they identify the vehicle they want, they will first check to see if a fob has been left in the vehicle. If not, they may attempt to enter the home looking for it.

This can happen very quickly, often in less than three to five minutes.

Police say if you see an unknown vehicle driving slowly through your neighborhood, call police immediately. If possible, write down the make, model, color and license plate number of the suspicious vehicle.

Many local police departments have installed license plate readers around town borders to help officers identify suspicious vehicles and stop them before bad actors can commit a crime.

