This is how much kids are paid to steal cars in New Jersey
While many communities continue to deal with an epidemic of vehicle thefts in New Jersey, it is unlikely to change anytime soon for one simple reason: it is big business.
The FBI says multiple criminal enterprises are operating large car theft rings in New Jersey.
In many cases, they are recruiting juveniles to do the dirty work of stealing cars.
That’s largely because there are few consequences for juvenile offenders if they are caught.
“Many times juveniles are being used by criminal enterprises to steal these cars, knowing that they would be difficult to arrest and be held accountable,” says James Dennehy, the special agent in charge of the Newark FBI office.
Dennehy, like many others in law enforcement, have become frustrated with the number of repeat offenders are allowed to remain free even after arrest.
Its not just car theft
During a recent New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall broadcast on vehicle theft, a panel of law enforcement experts revealed the disturbing trend of home invasions linked to vehicle theft.
Monmouth County Sherriff Shaun Golden says more than half of all high-end vehicle thefts in the county are the result of home invasions. It was less than 20% in 2022.
“The trend is juveniles breaking into homes and taking the cars,” Golden said.
Even more disturbing is the number of times the residents have been home when the car thieves break in looking for a key fob.
How much are juveniles paid to steal cars?
The amount of money juveniles are paid to steal cars is staggering.
“We know they are being paid 1,500 to 2,500 per vehicle,” says Sherriff Golden, “We know that's happening.”
Some juveniles can make $10,000 to $30,000 per month stealing high end cars.
The demand for high end vehicles is rising as they are increasingly being used to fund terrorist groups overseas.
Stealing cars -vs- dealing drugs
Juveniles can make far more money stealing cars than they can make in the illegal drug trade.
According to the Prison Policy Initiative, low level drug runners and sellers barely make minimum wage.
At the top end, street dealers may make $50,000 to $70,000 per year. The job may also be considered more dangerous than stealing cars.
Although, with the increase in home invasions linked to vehicle theft, Sherriff Golden and other local officials worry about the increasing risk of a deadly confrontation.
Golden noted the increase in gun permits in Monmouth County and believes it is only matter of time before a home owner confronts a juvenile who is breaking into a home.
WATCH: New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall broadcast on car theft and home invasions
