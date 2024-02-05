🚨 NJ town to install citywide 'shield' to prevent auto theft

🚨Some have raised privacy concerns

🚨Stealing cars has become a sophisticated criminal enterprise

Efforts continue on the state and local level to crack down on car thefts, but it remains a major issue driven by a sophisticated criminal enterprise that has shown no sign of letting up.

One New Jersey City is taking the extreme approach of documenting every single vehicle that enters and leaves its borders.

Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli has announced plans to install cameras and license plate readers on every entrance and exit to the city.

"While the installation of cameras with license plate reader capability at every point of ingress and egress will not totally eliminate crime, these cameras will be used as a tool to assist the Secaucus Police Department in identifying vehicles wanted for their involvement in criminal activity," Gonelli said in a statement.

The cost of the initiative is expected to be around $500,000 and involve 44 cameras.

In 2022, 23 cars were reported stolen in Secaucus. That increased to 39 in 2023.

Privacy concerns

Some have raised objections to the enhanced monitoring, citing privacy concerns.

Mayor Gonnelli dismissed those concerns, insisting they will not be used to monitor resident comings and goings.

"I have no doubt the installation of cameras will benefit the police department as well as our residents and business community," Gonnelli said.

Police Chief Dennis Miller also sought to assure the cameras would be used to fight crime, only.

"I can assure town residents the cameras will not be utilized to monitor their travels, rather they will be used to assist the Police Department in its fight to suppress the ongoing auto-theft problem plaguing New Jersey communities," Miller said in a statement.

Cameras will supplement state crackdown

Under pressure from local mayors, Gov. Phil Murphy and the legislature have been attempting to crackdown on auto theft in New Jersey.

A series of bills were signed into law in 2023 to strengthen the criminal penalties associated with auto theft, with a particular focus on persistent, repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks.

"Every person should be able to feel safe and secure in the communities they call home. That is why over the past year we have taken serious steps to crack down on the troubling rise in auto thefts," Murphy said at the time.

In 2022, vehicle thefts topped 15,600 in New Jersey. On average, two vehicles were being stolen every hour in the state.

Murphy's office claims the new legislation is having an impact and resulted in a decrease in auto theft of 10%.

Stealing cars is big business in NJ

During a 2023 New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall broadcast on auto theft leading state and local law enforcers say the problem is far more serious than many realize.

While car theft has always been an issue in New Jersey, it is no longer a matter of kids boosting a vehicle for a joyride. It has evolved into a sophisticated criminal enterprise that jeopardizes the safety of state residents and has frustrated law enforcement.

Mike Freeman, vice president, NJ State Policemen's Benevolent Association, says stealing cars has become big business.

"You have to remember," Freeman said, "This is their job. They are going back to work. This is how they make money."

Freeman agreed tougher penalties were needed for repeat offenders, but notes, "They don't care if they get arrested. It's the cost of doing business.

In Secaucus, Chief Miller admitted the new camera system won't be a cure all.

