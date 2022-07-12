NJ Walmart stores targeted with bomb threats
Shoppers were hurried out of at least two Walmart stores in New Jersey following separate bomb threats at each location.
The first call came in to the Walmart in East Brunswick around lunchtime Monday afternoon. Police responded and evacuated all shoppers and staff.
In a press release, East Brunswick Police say they brought in bomb sniffing dogs to search the entire store.
Police say nothing suspicious was found, and the all-clear was given a couple hours later. The East Brunswick store was reopened around 3 p.m.
A separate threat was made against the Walmart in the Watchung Square Mall Monday Morning, according to News 12.
That store was also evacuated and searched before the threat was deemed a hoax.
TAPintoRaritan Bay reported another threat was made against the Walmart in Secaucus.
Walmart stores have been the target in a series of bomb threats being made across the country in recent weeks.
Police were called to locations in Hermitage, PA, and Avon, CT, in the last three weeks.
In each case, employees and shoppers were evacuated while police searched the stores.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
