NJ resident’s dog finds a rabid animal, the 3rd in the county this year

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — One Middlesex County township has its first rabid animal of the year, according to the County Office of Health Services.

However, it is the third rabid animal reported within the county for 2024.

Health officials said that on Saturday, July 20, a South Brunswick resident’s dog found a raccoon that looked sick on their property on Deans Lane near Blackhorse Lane.

The animal was picked by an animal control officer and taken to the New Jersey Department of Health Laboratory for testing.

Four days later, on Wednesday, July 24, health officials confirmed the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

There were no human exposures to the raccoon, and the resident’s dog is vaccinated for rabies. However, a veterinarian recommended the dog be given a rabies booster vaccine.

The Middlesex County Office of Health Services continues to monitor rabies cases within the municipality. Residents should report wild animals showing signs of unusual behavior to the police department.

Residents should avoid contact with wild animals and immediately report any bites from wild or domestic animals to their local health department. Be sure all family pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

New Jersey is prevalent for raccoon and bat variants of rabies. Bats, skunks, groundhogs, foxes, cats, and dogs represent about 95% of animals diagnosed with rabies in the United States.

