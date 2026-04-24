🚒 Five kittens were rescued from a storm drain in Whiting during a late-night emergency call.

❄️ Firefighters acted fast as one kitten showed signs of low body temperature, raising urgency.

🐱 The kittens are safe, but concern is growing over the missing mother cat.

MANCHESTER — Firefighters rescued a group of kittens trapped in a storm drain in Ocean County on Wednesday night.

NJ firefighters rescue kittens from storm drain in Ocean County

It was just before 9 p.m. on April 22, when Whiting Fire Co. Station 33 was sent to Hudson Parkway in the Whiting section for what was described as an animal rescue.

Five kittens, two orange, two black-and-tans, and a grey, it appears from pictures, were trapped in a storm drain. Crews quickly secured the storm grate and made entry, successfully rescuing the group of feline babies.

Whiting firefighters saved five kittens from a storm drain (Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) Whiting firefighters saved five kittens from a storm drain (Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) loading...

Urgent animal rescue in Manchester Township as kitten’s condition worsens

All were safely removed and placed in the care of an off-duty animal control officer.

But, there has been a lot of chatter on the fire company’s Facebook page from concerned citizens, wondering where the kittens’ mother might be, and worried that she might return, only to find her babies are gone.

Community fear grows over missing mother cat after rescue

“Although it would have been ideal, the mother was not present. The rescue ultimately had to be made; unfortunately, time was running out for one of the kittens in particular, with low body temperature, and this was the best thing for their well-being,” Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33 wrote on Facebook.

Whiting firefighters saved five kittens from a storm drain (Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) Whiting firefighters saved five kittens from a storm drain (Whiting Fire Company Sta. 33) loading...

Kittens safe after dramatic rescue, officials say

But the kittens are in good hands now, they added, and praised the work of the firefighters on call for ensuring a positive outcome for the kittens.

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