I have to say, the management team at the park today really does care about the future of Great Adventure. Never in a million years would I have ever thought I'd see an actual boardwalk in the boardwalk area. It's really an awesome improvement.

It's also great that the management team occasionally invites us out to take an exclusive look at the transformation currently underway. It really is a true testament to the leadership team that's there today to allow us such a close-up of all the exciting changes.

Take a sneak peek for yourself. Check out the exclusive photos and video below to see the latest progress of the newly themed area, Shoreline Pier, slated to open later this year (plus an up close look at their newest record-breaking coaster, slated to open in 2027).

Photo: Mike Brant / Six Flags logo: Google Maps / Canva Illustration Photo: Mike Brant / Six Flags logo: Google Maps / Canva Illustration loading...

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) UPDATED 4/23/26: An exclusive timeline of the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags Great Adventure loading...

Wait... What is that blue ride?

That blue ride you see is going to be the park's 14th roller coaster, Barrels O' Fun. And as you can see in the photos above (and video below), the construction crews are working really hard at getting that ready for you this year.

Park Hours

Six Flags Great Adventure is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the season through May 17. Then, beginning Memorial Day weekend, the park will be open daily.

The Wild Safari is also open weekends this spring, with Hurricane Harbor planning its 2026 debut on Saturday, May 23.

What the Golden Kingdom at Six Flags Great Adventure looks like today An exclusive tour of the Golden Kingdom on Mar. 19, 2026, almost a year and a half after it officially closed to the public (Note that a portion of the Golden Kingdom did open as part of a Fright Fest attraction in 2025). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.