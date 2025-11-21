Nitro has reopened ahead of the final 2025 operating day

El Toro update and why it's now closed for the season

What to know about the "Weekend of Giving" food drive

Jackson, NJ - A huge update has arrived regarding Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure. One of the star attractions of the theme park has finally reopened after weeks of downtime.

The popular roller coaster experienced a technical malfunction over the Labor Day weekend which forced the unexpected closure. At the time, it was unknown how long the roller coaster would remain shuttered.

Rumors began to swirl regarding whether or not the ride would reopen in 2025, with some fearing the damage was far greater then initially thought. However, those fears can now be put to rest.

According to Ryan Eldredge, Regional Public Relations Manager of Six Flags Great Adventure, repairs on Nitro are complete with the ride reopening to the public for the final two weekends of the 2025 operating season. The roller coasters official re-opening day will be on Saturday, Nov. 22.

El Toro Update

With one star attraction finally reopening at the park, another has shut down. El Toro has officially closed for the 2025 operating season.

But unlike Nitro, this was a planned and much needed closure. According to Eldredge, El Toro has resumed the next phase of it's retracking project, which began during the prior off season between 2024 and 2025.

The reason the retracking began now instead of at the end of November is so crews can be ahead of the cold and wintery weather expected in the months ahead. Assuming the project stays on schedule, El Toro should be ready to go at the start of the 2026 operating season.

Weekend of Giving food drive

For the remainder of the 2025 season, Six Flags Great Adventure is collecting food items to benefit Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties. It's all part of their GreatFUL November commitment which supports local communities throughout the area.

Canned soup and broth, boxed potatoes, boxed stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, low-sodium canned vegetables, spices, baking items (sugar, flour, baking powder, etc.), and baking mixes are just some of the recommended items you can donate (No glass containers, please).

Just drop off your donated non-perishable items to the park during regular business hours between Nov. 22-23, and Nov. 28-30. All donations support families in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. Thank you for your support.

