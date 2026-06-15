🔴 Six Flags Great Adventure is extending operating hours on select summer dates

🔴 A new giraffe calf was born last month at the Wild Safari, joining zebra foals and a black bear cub

🔴 ️Park officials said the new animal babies and nighttime experiences are designed to create unforgettable summer memories

JACKSON — Guests will have plenty of new things to discover this summer at Six Flags Great Adventure, from cute new animal arrivals at the Wild Safari to attractions after dark and more time in the park.

The Wild Safari at the Jackson Township theme park has welcomed several baby animals, including Mina, a female giraffe calf born on May 26 to mother Taka and father Tusk. Mina is one of two giraffe calves welcomed this season, with a second expected to be named in the coming weeks.

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Artemis the black bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) Artemis the black bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags)

Wild Safari adds zebra foals and black bear cub Artemis

Six Flags Great Adventure said the park has also welcomed several zebra foals and a black bear cub named Artemis, adding to the excitement for those visiting one of the largest safaris outside of Africa.

One of several zebra foals born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) One of several zebra foals born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags)

Extended summer hours bring more after-dark fun to Jackson theme park

As summer continues, Six Flags is also giving guests more time in the park by extending operating hours on select dates throughout the season.

The additional evening hours allow visitors to experience more of the park’s world-class attractions, entertainment and dining after dark.

“From the birth of Mina and several other animal babies in Wild Safari to additional opportunities to enjoy the park after dark, this summer is filled with new experiences for our guests,” said Ryan Eldredge, Six Flags Great Adventure’s director of sales and marketing.

Mina, the baby giraffe born last month at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) Mina, the baby giraffe born last month at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags)

Six Flags Great Adventure summer schedule, tickets and memberships

Guests are encouraged to visit the park’s website for the most up-to-date operating calendar and event schedule, as well as tickets and memberships.

“These moments are what make Great Adventure special, creating opportunities for families to connect, explore, and make memories together all season long,” Eldredge said.

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