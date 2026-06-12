🏖️ Jersey Shore vacations to cost families about 11% more this summer

⛽ Gas prices, parking fees, and weekly shore rentals saw some of the steepest jumps

💸 Experts suggest tips to save money

Families planning trips to the Jersey Shore this summer can expect an 11% rise in costs, overall, according to research from Affinity Federal Credit Union.

This is the biggest spike since 2022.

The report assessed everything from the cost of fuel to amusement rides, reversing the 5% decrease beachgoers saw the previous summer season.

ALSO READ: A look inside the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music

Ronira Ronira

Jersey Shore vacation costs surge for summer 2026

Gas prices are a significant factor in this price hike, said Affinity Director of Financial Wellbeing, Grant Gallagher.

While pump prices have come down a bit recently, gas is still up 52%, a significant year-over-year increase.

Parking prices are also up 50% at the Jersey Shore, Gallagher said.

Weeklong vacation rentals at the Jersey Shore surged 53% year-over-year in popular shore towns like Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, and Seaside Heights, Gallagher said.

Pizza is up 29% this year at the Jersey Shore, according to new research from Affinity (Canva) Pizza is up 29% this year at the Jersey Shore, according to new research from Affinity (Canva)

Shore rentals, parking, and food prices climb

Food at the Jersey Shore is also up 7% this year, according to the report.

“The biggest contributor to that was pizza, which went up 29%. We know getting a slice at the shore is a great thing right on the boardwalk, but unfortunately, you might want to look for other food options, because the pies are up a bit this year,” Gallagher said.

Jersey Shore attractions will also cost more this summer, the report finds. Things like mini-golf are up 5% for adults and 10% for children. Aquariums are up 5%.

“When we're looking at attractions, we’re looking at a 5% increase overall on average,” Gallagher said.

He suggested taking part in attractions locally, rather than down the shore this year.

Beach essentials, sunblock, and fudge are some items that did not see increases (Canva) Beach essentials, sunblock, and fudge are some items that did not see increases (Canva)

What costs stayed the same at the Jersey Shore?

However, there is a silver lining. According to the report, some items and services did not increase, such as sunset cruises at the Jersey Shore. Gallagher said those prices stayed the same from last year.

Beach essentials only saw a 2% increase compared to a year ago. So, prices on beach chair and umbrella rentals are pretty good, he said. Beach tags only went up 7%, so that’s not terrible either, he added. The price of sunblock is also the same as last year.

“As far as food, if you’re going to stop at the boardwalk on your way in or way out, you can get some fudge or saltwater taffy with no increase at all. We actually saw that a cup of coffee decreased 2% over last year, so that was nice to see,” Gallagher said.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Money-saving tips for Jersey Shore vacations

To save a few bucks down the shore, Gallagher suggested packing a cooler full of food and drinks, and bringing your own beach chair and umbrella.

“When you’re looking for a place to stay, that beachfront property is always going to be the most expensive. If you’re willing to walk a few blocks, move a little back further from the shoreline, you can usually find a cheaper, more affordable rental,” Gallagher said.

While carpooling is best to save on gas, that doesn't always work for everyone. So, consider taking the train instead of driving on your own.

If a swimming vacation is very important to you, Gallagher said the Jersey Shore, while it’s the most ideal and iconic place to be in the summer, may not be the best for families financially this year.

Look into going to a local beach or a pool instead.

The full Affinity Federal Credit Union report can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom