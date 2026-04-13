LOOK: Six Flags NJ has a new addition to it’s wild safari, and he’s adorable!
Six Flags Great Adventure just got a whole lot more exciting. Not only is there a new record-breaking coaster currently under construction, along with the newly reimagined boardwalk, a lot is also happening right next door at the wild safari.
Not only is the safari now open for the 2026 season, another big (and really adorable) addition recently took place. Say hello to JJ, the parks newest baby bear cub of the Six Flags Wild Safari family.
LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Say hello to JJ
JJ is a brown bear cub that was born just over two months ago at the wild safari, now spending time with his mother, Hollywood. Both bears are spending time together in their own designated space among the other brown bears.
How to see JJ
According to Six Flags Great Adventure, guests can catch a glimpse of both JJ and his mother Hollywood in the wild safari. You can be part of the adventure by boarding a truck tour either from the Wild Safari Base Camp, or at the Safari Off-Road Adventure located at the Frontier Station from within the theme park.
More excitement on the way
In addition to the wild safari, the park is hard at work getting the newly reimagined boardwalk ready for you later this season, along with the opening of their brand new area, Shoreline Pier.
ALSO READ: New Shoreline Pier brings seaside fun to Six Flags Great Adventure
Six Flags theme park and wild safari are now open weekends for the 2026 season, with the waterpark planning on opening May 23.
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.