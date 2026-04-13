Six Flags Great Adventure just got a whole lot more exciting. Not only is there a new record-breaking coaster currently under construction, along with the newly reimagined boardwalk, a lot is also happening right next door at the wild safari.

Not only is the safari now open for the 2026 season, another big (and really adorable) addition recently took place. Say hello to JJ, the parks newest baby bear cub of the Six Flags Wild Safari family.

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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Say hello to JJ

JJ is a brown bear cub that was born just over two months ago at the wild safari, now spending time with his mother, Hollywood. Both bears are spending time together in their own designated space among the other brown bears.

How to see JJ

According to Six Flags Great Adventure, guests can catch a glimpse of both JJ and his mother Hollywood in the wild safari. You can be part of the adventure by boarding a truck tour either from the Wild Safari Base Camp, or at the Safari Off-Road Adventure located at the Frontier Station from within the theme park.

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More excitement on the way

In addition to the wild safari, the park is hard at work getting the newly reimagined boardwalk ready for you later this season, along with the opening of their brand new area, Shoreline Pier.

ALSO READ: New Shoreline Pier brings seaside fun to Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags theme park and wild safari are now open weekends for the 2026 season, with the waterpark planning on opening May 23.

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.