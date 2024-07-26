⭕ 34 people have been sickened during the outbreak and a NJ resident killed

⭕ The outbreak has been connected to sliced deli meats

⭕ It's not clear what caused the outbreak

A specific deli product is being recalled in connection with a listeria breakout that has claimed a life in New Jersey and seriously sickened three dozen in the state.

Boar’s Head issued a recall Thursday for 207,528 pounds of ready-to-eat product produced at a Virginia facility between June 11 and July 17 and sold nationwide. It includes all liverwurst because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

Other affected products include sliced hams, salami, bacon and bologna which shared the same production line.

Listeria contamination was found in a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health in Baltimore from an unopened can.

Investigators from the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and other state health agencies believe the outbreak may be connected to deli meats sliced at supermarkets and grocery stores. The number of people who have become ill as of Thursday stands at 34.

Listeria causes an invasive infection that spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

