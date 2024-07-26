Plane from NJ seen flying upside down before deadly crash

☑️ A small plane left Morristown Airport on Thursday morning

☑️ Witnesses said the plane appeared to be flying upside down

☑️ One of the two victims was from New Jersey

A small plane that took off from Morristown Municipal Airport Thursday morning crashed on approach to an airport in coastal Maine killing both people on board.

The FAA said the single-engine Cirrus SR22 was on approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton, Maine around 12:25 p.m. when it caught fire on impact and was destroyed, according to Maine State Police.

Witnesses told the Bangor Daily News that the plane appeared upside down as it approached the runway in foggy conditions. It veered off to the east then landed in some grass where it caught fire.

Maine State Police identified the passenger as Christina Chung, 57, of Livingston. The pilot was Michael Leibowitz, 71, of Charleston, SC

Flight path of plane from Morristown, NJ to Trenton, Maine Flight path of plane from Morristown, NJ to Trenton, Maine (FlightAware) loading...

Several flights before landing in New Jersey

FAA records show the plane is registered to Miller High Life Aviation of Charleston, South Carolina.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane flew several flights on Wednesday. It left Charleston on Wednesday at 1:18 p.m. and arrived in Williamstown, North Carolina, just over an hour later. From Williamstown, the plane flew to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York, at 3:22 p.m. and arrived at 5:24 p.m.

The plane had one more flight on Wednesday and left Long Island an hour later for the short flight to Morristown.

The NTSB will lead the investigation.

