Beloved NJ bakery closing after nearly two decades
After 18 years in business serving fresh baked goods, a Morris County favorite, The Artist Baker, will be shutting its doors this fall.
Andrea Lekberg, owner and chef of the establishment, made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram video.
She shared with patrons that come Sept. 30, 2026, the lease will be up and she will not be renewing it.
“It was a very hard decision but it was a decision I made,” she said.
The Artist Bakery will close in New Jersey this fall
Since 2009, The Artist Baker has created hand-crafted products in their kitchen from the cakes and pastries to their preserves and pickles.
Lekberg expressed how thankful she is to everybody who has tried out the pastry shop, which is why the news of the closing is happening months in advance.
“I’m glad we’re telling you now because I want the next few months to be able to see all of you and thank you for all of your support and, you know, you made The Artist what it is.”
You can show Andrea and her hardworking staff how much they will be missed by visiting The Artist Baker at 16 Cattano Ave. in Morristown, NJ.
The bakery is closed on Sundays and Mondays, but is open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (kitchen open until 2 p.m.), with “no contact pick up” from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Their menu is posted the day before on their social media pages, but you can see some of their usual items on their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.