Lock your car in NJ even when it’s in the garage — here’s why

“There's no one so cautious as the man who always looks both ways before crossing a one-way street.” - Evan Esar

That may seem paranoid. But it’s still smart. Another thing that may seem paranoid but is definitely smart is locking your car even though it’s already locked in your garage.

Authorities say a Range Rover and a Dodge TRX pickup truck were stolen out of a garage that was closed up tight. It happened in Mantua Township in Gloucester County on Friday and police say it was the work of a sophisticated organized crime group from North Jersey.

Police believe they gained access to the garage through the use of a radio frequency identification reader, or RFID reader.

Police are warning people not to assume your car doesn’t need to be locked just because it’s in a closed garage. They also warn never to keep the keys or fobs anywhere near the vehicle. Also, since with RFID reader technology it’s this easy for thieves to get into your garage, you should make a habit of locking the interior door that leads from the garage to the inside of the house.

These aren’t just random acts of opportunity by kids. Authorities say these are professionals who are targeting expensive vehicles in neighborhoods thought to be safe. When you live in a safe neighborhood you let your guard down.

Mantua and Wenonah are very safe communities and are specifically targeted by these organized crime groups, because our residents do live in such a safe town and likely keep their vehicles unsecured. This is not a random act of crime,” Mantua police warned. “These criminals will enter your home, will be armed, and are extremely violent.

Locking your cars even when inside a garage is solid advice no matter where you live in New Jersey.

