❗ Terrifying home invasion while Assemblyman's family slept

❗ Thugs stole the legislator's BMW

❗ Surveillance video released

A terrifying home invasion has shattered any sense of safety for the family of a New Jersey Assemblyman.

Paul Kanitra has released surveillance video from a home security system of the night thugs broke into the Hazlet home where his family was sleeping.

You can view the entire video at the end of this article.

Kanitra was working in Washington, DC, when burglars tore of the screens at the home and entered through the front door just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In less than 3-minutes, they had found the key fob to his BMW and were gone.

"The group stole my vehicle with State Assembly plates on it and sped off to Newark," Kanitra wrote on Facebook, "They ripped the GPS out of the vehicle to try and keep it from being tracked further."

Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Kanitra and his family have been staying in Hazlet with his mother-in-law while his home is being renovated in Point Pleasant Beach.

He says the whole ordeal has left his wife and mother-in-law "incredibly shaken."

"Any semblance of safety they have is now gone. They feel violated. Fearful of going to sleep again tonight," he wrote.

Car theft epidemic

Car thefts and home invasions have been a major concern of families and law enforcement across New Jersey.

Shocking statistics from the New Jersey State Police indicate two cars are stolen every hour of every day in the Garden State.

Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The thefts, particularly of high-end vehicles, are being driven by sophisticated criminal enterprises.

Many of these thefts are fueling international terrorism, according to the FBI.

Jim Dennehy, the special agent in charge of the Newark FBI office, says investigators now see more high-end vehicles being shipped overseas to help fund terror organizations.

“It is an easy way of getting money overseas, and it is very hard for federal agencies to detect,” Dennehy said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

New Jersey is a rich feeding ground for this type of criminal enterprise. The state is densely populated, it contains a large number of high-end vehicles and its proximity to multiple shipping ports makes this type of crime easier to facilitate.

Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration Facebook/Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Dennehy says vehicles are being shipped to “mostly western African countries” to provide funding to terrorist organizations including ISIS.

NJ towns spending the most of their taxes on schools Taxpayers in these municipalities have the greatest share of their property tax bills going to their local school districts. The list is ranked from 30 to 1, the highest share going to schools. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

How your town voted in the 2020 presidential election

Fatal crashes by county This is a count of 2024 fatal crashes by NJ county, as of Oct. 9, according to New Jersey State Police statistics. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom